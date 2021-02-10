Julio C. Rodriguez Sells 9,300 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

