Julia M. Lawler Sells 8,410 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,117. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

