JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.18). 44,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,592. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1-year low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.85.
About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income
