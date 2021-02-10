JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.18). 44,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,592. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1-year low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.85.

About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

