JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to Overweight

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WYNMF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.62. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

