JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $542.00

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 542 ($7.08) and last traded at GBX 538.40 ($7.03), with a volume of 27233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The stock has a market cap of £513.33 million and a PE ratio of 14.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

