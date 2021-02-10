Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Shares Down 21.2%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) was down 21.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 340,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 666,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.15 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.