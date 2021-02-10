John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.46

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.46. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 113,766 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 70.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

