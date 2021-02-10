John G. Sznewajs Sells 7,615 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAS stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Masco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Masco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.