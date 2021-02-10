Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,449.00

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,449 ($18.93) and last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.16), with a volume of 450462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,444 ($18.87).

JET2 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,377.17.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total value of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

About Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

