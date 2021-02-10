Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Aegis initiated coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

