Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.
JRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Aegis initiated coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
