Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.07 ($33.03).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

ETR:JEN opened at €29.42 ($34.61) on Wednesday. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.