Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hitachi in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi’s FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

HTHIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. Hitachi has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $95.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

