Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $53.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,907.5% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

