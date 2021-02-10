Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $142.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jazz ’s key drug, Xyrem, has witnessed improved volume so far in 2020 on the back of awareness efforts and label expansion in pediatric patients. Management expects Xyrem's volume growth to continue going forward. Sunosi's launch complements the sleep franchise and its successful commercialization may offset a decline in Xyrem’s sales following patent expiry in 2023. However, shares of Jazz have underperformed the industry so far this year. Meanwhile, Erwinaze has been facing supply crunch due to constrained manufacturing capacity, which is likely to continue in 2021. The study on Defitelio for the prevention of VOD was discontinued, which hampered pipeline progress.Earnings estimates have declined ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

JAZZ opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock worth $3,167,485 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. CWM LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

