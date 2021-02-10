Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

JAPAY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 111,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,641. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

