Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 99,508 Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,508 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.61% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOAU. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,437,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

Shares of GOAU stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

