Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

