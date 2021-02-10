Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

LECO opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

