Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,350 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,781 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,272.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10,607.83 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.13 and a 200 day moving average of $270.88.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

