Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $741,000 Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WesBanco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $334,410. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.