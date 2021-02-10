Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 115 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,042,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 411,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $137.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

