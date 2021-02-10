James Hardie Industries plc to Issue — Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,471. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97 and a beta of 1.24.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.
