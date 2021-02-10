James B. Weissman Sells 7,156 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DRNA opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

