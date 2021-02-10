Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.