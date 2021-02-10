Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $964,000 in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 73,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Realogy by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realogy stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 4,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

