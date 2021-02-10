Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

