Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 329,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.53. 171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,113. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $102.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.