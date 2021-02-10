Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 150,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,681. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

