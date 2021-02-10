Jabodon PT Co. Purchases Shares of 157,518 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. CBRE Group accounts for about 6.0% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 848,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,569,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

