Jabodon PT Co. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jabodon PT Co. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

Shares of MU opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

