Jabodon PT Co. Buys Shares of 11,115 Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Vroom comprises approximately 0.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth about $782,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700 in the last 90 days.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

