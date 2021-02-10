J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.16. 69,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,743. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

