J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $726.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

