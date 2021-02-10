J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,041,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,779,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 180,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,779,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

