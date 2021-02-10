J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021 // Comments off

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,041,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,779,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 180,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,779,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.