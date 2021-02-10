IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 578,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $540.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 102,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

