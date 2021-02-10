ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.42

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.42 and traded as high as $110.20. ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at $108.90, with a volume of 4,693,156 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.42. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92). Also, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

