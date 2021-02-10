Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stake Lowered by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control comprises about 1.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 2.15% of Ituran Location and Control worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 9,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,266. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $541.22 million, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

