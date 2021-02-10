Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0261 per share by the bank on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00277.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 447,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,963,813. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.18.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

