IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 27.3% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) shares shot up 27.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. 28,568,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 15,264,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

