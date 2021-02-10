Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.
Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $11.41.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
