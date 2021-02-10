Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $11.41.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

