Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%.

Shares of ISR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,580,514. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

