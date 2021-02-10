iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

