iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Boosted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

