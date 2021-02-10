iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $809,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000.

SHV opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

