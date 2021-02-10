iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.18

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.18 and last traded at $153.05, with a volume of 4789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 96,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

