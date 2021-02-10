iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,876. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

