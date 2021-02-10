iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lifted by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,210.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

