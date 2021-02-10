iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,152. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $107.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

