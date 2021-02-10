iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.29 and its 200-day moving average is $209.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $252.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

