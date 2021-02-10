iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 17.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $251.76. 83,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $252.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

